× Hawk Newberry memorial event held one year after toddler is lost to Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– A memorial event is being held for Hawk Newberry on the one-year anniversary of the Rock Island toddler’s drowning in the Mississippi River.

Newberry’s family is hosting a ‘Hawk-A-Thon’ at Schwiebert Park where the child fell into the river on July 24, 2018. Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the family will take a walk around the park and cast flowers into the river.

In remembrance of Newberry, balloons will be released and toys will be given to children that attend, according to a Facebook event post.

“We have had such an outpouring of love from our community for our little boy,” the post said. “We hope to see all of you there to support water saftey and to remember our sweet Hawk.”

Information on proper water safety will also be provided at no cost to the public.