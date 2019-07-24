× Department of Corrections searching for work-release escapee out of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is trying to find a man they said did not return to a work-release facility.

Joshua Michael Bergen, age 25, failed to report back to the Burlington Residential Facility on Wednesday, July 24, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Bergen is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 188 pounds.

He was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury in Louisa County and was admitted to the facility on May 1.

If you have any information about Bergen’s whereabouts, call your local police department.

Work Release Escape Notice: Burlington pic.twitter.com/Qv2Pk5WLnA — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) July 24, 2019