2019 Bix 7 and Street Fest weekend closures

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If it seems like the entire city of Davenport is blocked off, it’s probably Bix weekend.

City crews will start lane closures on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. There is a “No Parking” rule on unpaved surfaces and along closed streets six hours prior to the actual road closure.

Included below are maps of all street closures, the race route and the Citibus detours during the event.

Officials warn that there is no parking along the race route from Friday, July 26 at 11 p.m. to Saturday, July 27 at noon and that all vehicles will be towed.

Click here for a PDF or printable version of the maps and for more information visit the Bix 7 website.