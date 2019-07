Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA- Vice President Mike Pence discussed the importance of a new trade deal between the U-S, Mexico, and Canada during a stop in Iowa

On Tuesday, July 23 Vice President Pence toured Accumold, which develops precision micro-molding.

The vice president says he believes the new trade deal will put American jobs first and give workers a level playing field to compete internationally.

The vice president says the trade deal will add more than 175,000 jobs to the economy.