× QC Paws is stuffed with over 200 cats, and they need your help

MOLINE, Illinois- In a post on Facebook about their latest cat haul, the Moline PD is asking that the community step up to help QC Paws.

In the post, they say they found 15 cats in a home, and when they went to drop them at the shelter, they found it already had 200 with 75 in foster care.

The shelter says it needs donations of cat food, cat litter, and bleach.

For those that wish to donate, the items can be brought to 4001 78th Avenue, Moline.