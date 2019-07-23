Neighbors raise suspicions to how two high school teachers drowned in Davenport pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Two men now identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 60 year-old Mark Anderson, were found dead in a pool off the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road around 9PM Monday night. Police are calling what took place an accidental drowning.

Kenneth was a social studies teacher and head bowling coach at Bellevue Middle and High School. Mark retired from North Scott High School in 2014 where he was a science teacher, but before that he was also a teacher at Bellevue according to a teacher currently there.

There is no relationship between the two.

Monday night, Jersey Ridge was a scene of flashing blue and red lights covering the parking lot of Freddy’s Fritters. The owner of the dog grooming business, Tami Gradi, saw the lights and was worried her storefront was on fire.

“I was worried at first that it was our building because I saw it on the news,” Gradi comments.

Tuesday morning she learned it didn’t involve her storefront, instead it was a call to the perfectly groomed house next door to it, which sits on top of the hill off Jersey Ridge.

Scott County Auditor records indicate the house is owned by John Wisor who also owns the nearby 11th Street Precinct Tavern.

“He got this awesome fiberglass pool that got dropped down in,” explains Gradi.

Cindy Denike owns the flower shop one block over. She and workers at 11th Street Precinct tell News 8 Wisor is on vacation.

“If you look at the house it’s like Fort Knox,” Denike says. “John was out of town and the two guys were house sitting for him.”

Denike’s landlord told her this information when she got into work on Tuesday morning.

“I was also told by my landlord that he hadn’t heard form them in 24 hours, so he sent someone up from his restaurant, 11th Street Precinct, to check it out,” comments Gradi.

Workers at 11th Street Precinct wouldn’t confirm who discovered the deaths or what happened. They did say Wisor is making plans to return home immediately and is currently booking flights.

Police still aren’t saying what happened at Wisor’s home and how the two men died, but people have their suspicions.

“Even if you slipped and fell and hit your head that would be one person,” Denike says. “But is it likely two people would do that? I don’t know – it’s odd.”

Kenneth Anderson was a staff member at Bellevue Middle and High School where he taught and coached students. If anyone – staff or student – need someone to talk with, the school will be open Wednesday morning nine and will have counselors on site.