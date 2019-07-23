× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Blueberry Puff Pastry Recipe

MOLINE, Illinois— Tuesday, July 23, Caitlyn Ferin showed us the three ingredients you need to make a Blueberry Puff Pastry Cobbler.

Here they are:

– 2 cups blueberries

– 1/2 sheet puff pastry

– 1/4 cup sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Cut puff pastry to fit over pan and set aside. Place blueberries in skillet, sprinkle sugar over berries and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Spread the puff pastry over the berries and cut two or three slits in the middle to release steam. Place the skillet on a cookie sheet or pizza pan that has at least a 1‐inch side to catch any bubbling over. Bake the cobbler for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is browned. Serve hot with vanilla ice cream or yogurt.