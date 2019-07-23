Heat and humidity set to return this weekend

We will see dry conditions through the rest of this week after most of us missed out on the rain chances this past weekend.

Most of the rain was seen to the north and south of Iowa and northwestern Illinois. Burlington saw just about a tenth of an inch of rain while most of the Quad City area was left dry. Since we have continued to see days without rain, drought conditions are becoming favorable. We will continue to monitor this as the days go on.

We are seeing these drier conditions stick around because we have an area of high pressure influencing our hometowns. Since it is situated over to our west, winds are flowing from Canada. This is keeping things dry and lower on the humidity scale.

In the next couple of days, the high pressure system will make its way east. This will put us on the back side of the system which will shift winds to a southerly flow. This will bring an increase in moisture and warm things up going into the weekend. We could be back in the 90s as early as Friday, but we will not be as bad as last week!

-Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein

