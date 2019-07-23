Durant Police officer steps down following claims of misconduct on the job
DURANT, Iowa — An officer with the Durant Police Department has resigned following claims of misconduct on the job.
Officer Robert Smith stepped down Monday, July 22 at the city’s council meeting, according to a statement from Durant City Hall.
This was their statement:
Officer Smith was a retired trooper from the Iowa State Police. According to Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington, Officer Smith had a history of abusing his power. In response, Cedar County’s sheriff was not honoring the arrests made by the Durant Police Department.
It was not yet clear whether the resignation means the Cedar County Sheriff will start honoring arrests from the Durant Police Department.
