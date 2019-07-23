Clinton’s iconic Paul’s Discount store closing this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, IOWA -- The long time Clinton store, Paul's Discount, is closing it's doors for good this week. Saturday, July 27th, is the set last day in business, but it's while supplies last.

The bare shelves aren't a typical sight to see when you walk into Paul's, but third generation owner, Rob Cassidy, says they've had a great turnout for the closing sale.

"The emotions have started to come out," Cassidy said. "It's starting to impact our employees, our customers, and it's impacting my family and I. You walk in here and you see the empty shelves and it's not the Paul's that everyone remembers."

On Monday, July 22nd, employees slashed the prices one last time and have emptied warehouses.

The business has been in Clinton for the last 54 years and Cassidy says it's the end of an era.

"I've had so many people come up to me and the word of the weekend was sad," Cassidy said. "This is really sad. This is sad for Clinton."

Paul's Discount will hold their closing raffle prizes on Saturday until six at night. Cassidy says the best way to check if the closing date is moved is to follow their Facebook page.

