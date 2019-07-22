YOUR MONEY with Mark: How Retail Sales Help, Hurt the U.S. Economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, July 22nd, Mark talked about the retail sales report that was just released by the U.S. Department of Commerce. It showed better than expected growth for the retail industry in June, but Mark said it's not enough.

"We’re actually seeing a rebound in retail sales," he explained. "June was the 4th consecutive month of increasing sales. So, with all the concerns of an economic pullback, it’s nice to see this recent jump in retail sales/consumer spending."

"However, strength is always relative," he added. "Even though we are seeing a rebound in retail sales, it’s far from where we want to be."

