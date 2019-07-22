× Woman found guilty for possession of stolen vehicle in crash that killed Milan woman

MOLINE, Illinois — A woman who one of three charged in an incident where a stolen van crashed and killed a Milan woman has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk, 27-year-old Amy Taylor was convicted of the charge on Thursday, July 18.

Taylor was one of three people who were charged when the stolen van she was in crashed into an SUV, killing 51-year-old Tammy Loos. The crash happened on Wednesday, March 27 at the intersection of John Deere Road and 16th Street.

Taylor was set to be sentenced on September 13 at 1 p.m. Two others police said were involved were 24-year-old Armand Cannon and 25-year-old Alexander Garrels. They were both charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Garrels was also charged with possession of a weapon. Cannon also faced charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

