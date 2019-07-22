Two water main breaks reported in Davenport

Posted 11:52 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, July 22, 2019

WQAD photo

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Kirkwood Boulevard was blocked to eastbound traffic Monday morning, July 22, because of a water main break.

Crews were on scene near the intersection of Esplanade Avenue to make repairs. This intersection falls along the Bix 7 route, just east of Bridge Avenue.

Westbound traffic was moving smoothly.

Shortly after noon, another water main break was reported on Ripley Street near Davenport’s downtown, according to a worker from a nearby business.  There has been no word yet on how severe the water main break is.

