Two water main breaks reported in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Kirkwood Boulevard was blocked to eastbound traffic Monday morning, July 22, because of a water main break.

Crews were on scene near the intersection of Esplanade Avenue to make repairs. This intersection falls along the Bix 7 route, just east of Bridge Avenue.

Westbound traffic was moving smoothly.

Shortly after noon, another water main break was reported on Ripley Street near Davenport’s downtown, according to a worker from a nearby business. There has been no word yet on how severe the water main break is.