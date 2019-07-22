Tracking a long stretch of dry, but comfortable days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We continue to enjoy quite the treat from Mother Nature after dealing with relentless heat and humidity last week. A nice area of high pressure with origins from Canada continues to provide comfortable conditions and cooler temperatures. That trend continues tonight as we head for the 50s. A good night to turn off the A/C and let some fresh air in!

This high-pressure system will be slow to move which is great news in that these comfortable conditions will be sticking around through the middle of the week. In all likelihood, it won't be until Friday when we'll begin to notice more humidity work back in. However, it won't be nearly as bad as the last round.

While temperatures will be rising back to around 90 degrees by Friday, the humidity levels will be more tolerable. The Gulf of Mexico will remain somewhat closed to our region which will keep the more oppressive humidity to the south of us. It's not all good news though as we could still use a little bit of rain. That chance won't come until early next week.

Looking back at the temperature trends so far this year, it comes as no surprise that July has ended up on the warmer end of the spectrum. Preliminary data showers the average temperature is trending towards five degrees above the normal. These warmer temperatures will likely continue through the beginning of August before leveling off some once we reach September and October. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for equal chances of both below and above normal temperatures through September.

Precipitation will trend upward as we head into the second week. That's when another active pattern could set itself up in the Midwest with clusters of showers and storms. This will bring some needed rainfall, but the exact placement as to where these beneficial rains fall will need to be resolved in the next several days.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

