Photos: Exploring Iowa through RAGBRAI 2019

ATLANTIC, Iowa — Bicyclists taking part in RAGBRAI started their week-long journey in Council Bluffs on Sunday, July 21.

Day by day, riders find themselves traveling through different cities, benefiting from the hospitality of their host communities where they sleep each night. Atlantic, Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield, Burlington and Keokuk are on that list.

2019 marks 47 years for the event. Bikers who take part in the whole ride will have biked 427 miles.

41.403601 -95.013878