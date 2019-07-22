Munchie Mondays: Four cheese mashed potatoes with bacon jelly beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- We tried something a little on the simpler side for "Munchie Mondays" on "Good Morning Quad Cities" Monday, July 22.

News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen are taking separate trips to some of the best places to get a pork tenderloin sandwich in the Quad Cities. Eric was live in Sterling Monday, so Angie and Jon tried something that you could maybe pair with your sandwich.

Grab some four cheese mashed potatoes (or any other flavor) from Hy-Vee, and some bacon flavored jelly beans you can order online.

For the mashed potatoes, just pour two cups of water in a bowl, and throw it in the microwave for four to five minutes. Then, you pour the entire bag of mashed potatoes into the bowl, and spread the potatoes with a fork. Let them sit for a minute before stirring them. Add as many bacon jelly beans as you wish.

GMQC Producer Tory Philbin came up with the idea while looking up possible side dishes to go with pork tenderloins. She happened to find the bag of potatoes and the bacon beans in her kitchen.

Click on the video above to see if Angie and Jon liked this side dish.