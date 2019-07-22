Mercer County School District superintendent arrested, charged with OWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The superintendent of the Mercer County School District was arrested, accused of operating under the influence, show online jail records.

The records show that Petrie was booked into the Scott County Jail around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 after being arrested by the Eldridge Police Department. He posted bail and was released on Sunday morning.

Other charges listed on the jail's booking website were no insurance, no registration and failure to yield.

Petrie has been the superintendent of the district for two years.