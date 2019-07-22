× Loaded cement truck rolls over on I-280 ramp

DAVENPORT- A fully loaded cement truck shutdown an I-280 ramp after rolling over.

Monday, July 22 around 3:00 p.m Davenport Police/Fire and Medic EMS responded to the I-280 ramp from southbound HWY 61 for a crash involving a loaded cement truck.

Police say the truck was making a left turn too quickly from HWY 61 to the I280 E On-Ramp.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the local hospital.

The ramp was closed for a short time due to clean up and vehicle removal.

According to Davenport Police, The driver was cited for control of vehicle and a license restriction violation. No other vehicles were involved.