Horror film icon Tony Moran to visit Rock Falls

Posted 11:39 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, July 22, 2019

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Mike Myers will once again be visiting a small Illinois town this September, but this time, for real.

The Rock Falls-based Halloween attraction Haunted Haven will be welcoming actor Tony Moran, famous for his portrayal of Michael Myers in the original 1978 classic horror film “Halloween”, for a meet and greet, autographs, and more on September 20th and 21st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate the attraction’s 10th anniversary.

This is the not the first time Haunted Haven has welcomed an actor of a famous horror villain to its event, having previously featured RA Milhailof, who portrayed Leatherface in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3”.

Advance tickets will cost $20 and are available by calling Haunted Haven  at 815-590-2131 or by visiting Haunted Haven’s website. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.