× Horror film icon Tony Moran to visit Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Mike Myers will once again be visiting a small Illinois town this September, but this time, for real.

The Rock Falls-based Halloween attraction Haunted Haven will be welcoming actor Tony Moran, famous for his portrayal of Michael Myers in the original 1978 classic horror film “Halloween”, for a meet and greet, autographs, and more on September 20th and 21st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate the attraction’s 10th anniversary.

This is the not the first time Haunted Haven has welcomed an actor of a famous horror villain to its event, having previously featured RA Milhailof, who portrayed Leatherface in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3”.

Advance tickets will cost $20 and are available by calling Haunted Haven at 815-590-2131 or by visiting Haunted Haven’s website. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25.