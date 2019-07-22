Half-staff flag order released to honor former Supreme Court Justice

Posted 12:58 pm, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, July 22, 2019

Justice John Paul Stevens, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by Republican President Gerald Ford in 1975 in the wake of Watergate and stepped down almost 35 years later as a leader for the liberal side of the bench, has died. He was 99.

Public facilities across the nation will be lowering their flags to honor the passing of a former Supreme Court Justice.

John Paul Stevens, a Ford-appointed judge, World War II veteran, and recipient of a Bronze Star, passed away on July 16th, 2019 at age 99, due to complications caused by a stroke he had the previous day.

On July 17th, President Donald Trump sent out a proclamation honoring the former Justice and ordering U.S. public facilities nationwide and across the globe to fly their flags at half-mast on Tuesday, July 23rd until sunset.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has echoed this statement in a press release, ordering all state flags to be lowered. She also encourages private individuals and facilities to follow suit.

