Dixon man busted on meth charges

DIXON, Illinois- A 45-year-old is behind bars after police say he had meth and intentions to distribute it.

On July 19, the Dixon Police Department say they completed an investigation into the sale of Methamphetamine in the Dixon area.

Edward Chad Shippert,45, of Dixon, IL was arrested at his home on July 21st.

Shippert was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, (5-15 grams), each count is a class 1 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, (5-15 grams), each count being a class 2 felony.

Shippert was processed and taken to the Lee County Jail