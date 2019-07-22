Davenport’s chosen Superintendent might not get the job after all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport might start the new school year without the new school superintendent it picked months ago.

The Davenport school board hired a superintendent from Wisconsin named Robert Kobylski in February to replace former Superintendent Art Tate.

But in April The Iowa board of educational examiners denied him a waiver that would've accepted his Wisconsin certification and Kobylski's start date has been pushed back several times.

Robert Kobylski is set to become the next superintendent for the Davenport School District but right now he's trying to get all the right paperwork to the state of Iowa.

Now the Iowa Board Of Education says he needs to get the paperwork taken care of by August 15 or Davenport will need to look for a new superintendent.

Kobylski was previously a superintendent in Wisconsin but the Iowa Board Of Educational Examiners feels his certification "doesn't reflect Iowa's standard."

The superintendent to-be took classes at St Ambrose this summer to round out his education.

He says he passed all five of his classes in June and he reactivated his superintendent license in Illinois.

The school board president is confident they'll meet their deadline.

However only time will tell if this will satisfy the Iowa State Board of Examiners.

If Kobylski doesn't get the green light from the state by that August 15 deadline the state says the district will need to keep TJ Shneckloth as interim superintendent and start a search for a new superintendent from scratch.

Davenport says it expects to hear back from the state about Kobylski's certification in the next four to six weeks.