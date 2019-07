Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police and a crime scene unit were at a home in Davenport where two people were found drowned.

According to police, around 8:43 p.m two men were found drowned in a pool at a home in the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge in Davenport.

Our team at the scene said police were asking neighbors for more information and had blocked the area off.

WQAD will provide updates as we receive them.