A pork tenderloin so good, you’re encouraged to call a day in advance!

Today is Day #1 of our unofficial "Best Pork Tenderloin" contest. More than 4,000 people voted on our website in just a week and it's official that Don's Seafood, Chicken, and More in Sterling, Illinois made it to the top-three!

This morning on Good Morning Quad Cities, we took the broadcast live to Sterling where Kevin Holmquist is turning out an incredible Pork Tenderloin Sandwich. The sandwich is so big it doesn't even fit on a plate!

Kevin starts out by hand trimming and pounding out each tenderloin before hand-dipping each masterpiece in their signature batter. The tenderloin takes up the entire fryer so only one can be made at a time.

The flavor is so good, no condiments are needed (in my opinion). But forget about the ketchup and mustard. The Sauk Valley is known for "white sauce" which is a secret blend of mayo and sweet and sour. Dip a little bit of your tenderloin in their special sauce and your taste buds are forecast to touch down in flavortown.

Don's is open six days a week (closed Sundays). They are open Monday through Thursday 10:30 am through 8pm. On Friday, they are open from 10:30am through 9pm. On Saturday, they are open from 2-9pm.

If a pork tenderloin isn't your thing, that's okay too! Fans rave about their deep fried chicken, giant burritos, and fish.

And don't forget to add on a deep fried pickle. You'll only have to shell out 25 cents!

Finally, the most important part! If you want to be sure you'll get a pork tenderloin, they ask you call ahead a day in advance. That way, you'll be assured to get a pork tenderloin if you're making the drive. Kevin and the gang want to make sure everyone is happy during and after your visit!

We'll have another "best of" coming Tuesday on Good Morning Quad Cities. Jonathan Ketz will be heading west of the Mississippi River for a tenderloin that is among the best.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen