Vehicle crashes into Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A vehicle crashed into a Davenport home on the corner of Elsie Avenue and 17th Street around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The married couple that lives in the residence says that they were taking a nap in another part of the house when they heard the crash. They went outside to find the black SUV smashed into their brick wall.

Davenport Fire and Police Departments are on the scene investigating the incident. Officials have confirmed that there are no injuries. Details about the driver have not been released.

WQAD is following the story and will update as more information becomes available.