Stuck car and police cause major I74 traffic jam

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An unclear car stop caused major road blockage for around an hour on the Illinois-bound I74 bridge into Moline. The blockage began around 5:00 p.m. and cleared at at about 5:50 p.m.

A squad car, as well, as well as the stopped car, a blocked the right lane of traffic on the bridge for almost an hour, resulting in severe congestion going back further than the last Iowa exit on I74.

Eyewitness reports report the car was stuck on the bridge up to half an hour before the police arrived. Additionally, at roughly 5:50 p.m., a tow truck picked up the car and the blockage was cleared.

It is unknown at this time what the cause of the stop is. More information has yet to be released.