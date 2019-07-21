Stuck car and police cause major I74 traffic jam

Posted 5:27 pm, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01PM, July 21, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An unclear car stop caused major road blockage for around an hour on the Illinois-bound I74 bridge into Moline. The blockage began around 5:00 p.m. and cleared at at about 5:50 p.m.

A squad car, as well, as well as the stopped car, a blocked the right lane of traffic on the bridge for almost an hour, resulting in severe congestion going back further than the last Iowa exit on I74.

Eyewitness reports report the car was stuck on the bridge up to half an hour before the police arrived. Additionally, at roughly 5:50 p.m., a tow truck picked up the car and the blockage was cleared.

It is unknown at this time what the cause of the stop is. More information has yet to be released.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.