Missing person's body located in Rice Lake

FULTON COUNTY, Illinois – The body of a missing person was recovered in Rice Lake on July 21.

The search for the missing person began at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

A press release said an extensive land, water and air search was conducted but the victim was not found and the search had to be suspended.

The search continued at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 21.

The victim was found dead at around 8:30 a.m.

Copperas Creek Fire Department and Copperas Creek Dive team lead the search along with Buckheart Fire Department, Mason County Dive Team and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

No further information was immediately available.