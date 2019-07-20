Tracking a few severe storms Saturday evening

An Excessive Heat WARNING continues for the entire Quad Cities through Saturday evening, but already we’re tracking a complex of showers and storms that will likely break the extreme heat and humidity by this evening.

Temperatures this afternoon have quickly climbed into the 90s with heat index values in the 100s. On the radar early this afternoon we have a complex of severe thunderstorms that have had a history of producing wind damage roaring through Minnesota and northern Iowa. These storms are on the leading edge of some extreme energy which has allowed them to produce winds as high as 80 MPH in spots. This complex will continue to quickly move east through the afternoon impacting much of extreme northeast Iowa and south Wisconsin.

As for storms here in the immediate Quad Cities, we’ll be tracking more energy arriving with a front later this evening. That’s when widespread shower and storm activity is expected to take off, especially after 5pm and through much of the night. Some scattered strong to severe storms are likely here with winds up to 70 MPH, extremely heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The bigger threat for more widespread damaging winds will remain just to our north in south Wisconsin and extreme northeast Illinois.

The timing for storms favors between 5pm this evening and 7am Sunday morning. That’s when the front will be pushing through and widespread activity will be found. Any storms that can move over the same areas repeatedly will carry a high flash flood threat with them as our atmosphere contains very high amounts of moisture. The risk for damaging winds will also remain elevated. Due to the warm nature of our current air mass, the threat for hail and tornadoes will remain lower.

We’ll keep a close eye on the radar late this afternoon and especially this evening as the threat for storms is on the increase.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

