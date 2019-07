Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wilton advances in the 2A Post season with a 4-0 win over Mediapolis. Jared Townsend drives in all 4 run, Collin McCrabb goes the distance in the win.

Quad City River Bandits hand out Colby Lopez Bobble heads before the game. Then the Bowling Green Hot Rods spoil the fun beating the Bandits 3-2.