Monmouth man barricades himself inside burning home

MONMOUTH, Illinois — A Monmouth resident started a house fire and then sealed himself inside the building, authorities say.

The Monmouth Police and Fire departments responded to a fire call just before noon to find local resident Brian Sage barricaded inside the burning residence.

Monmouth police were able to get inside the building and evacuate Sage before area fire departments successfully doused the flames.

Sage was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire did not destroy the residence, nor did it spread to neighboring buildings.

The Monmouth Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.