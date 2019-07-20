× Midwestern brewers unite for Homebrew Festiv-Ale

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A local brewery held a gathering of area home-brewers on Saturday.

Home-brewers from across Iowa and Illinois came to Wake Brewery in Rock Island for their 2019 Homebrew Festiv-Ale on Saturday, July 20th at 2 p.m.

The event featured 50 unique brews from local breweries and collaborative brews made by home brewers working together with professionals. Attendees received 15 tickets to sample the brews and a special event glass.

All proceeds from the event are going to the Kings harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter in Davenport.