× Demolition Derbies to return to area county fairs

Two area county fairs will see the annual return of of demolition derby events.

The Rock Island County Fair in East Moline, IL and the Clinton County Fair in Dewitt, IA will feature the car-smashing race in their event schedules.

The derbies will be held at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds at 7 PM on Saturday, July 20th, and at the Clinton County Fairgrounds at 6 PM on Sunday, July 21st.

The events will kick off with Power Wheels for Kids before getting into the main races.

Rules, further information, and contact details are available on the derby group’s Facebook page.