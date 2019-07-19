The history behind the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS -- July is usually the hottest month of the year, but this July is breaking the record.

According to the National Weather Service Quad Cities, on average, each year we have about 20 days of 90 plus degree heat.

For 2019, there have already been 18 days of 90 plus degree heat.

"We are already at more 90 plus days than normal," National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Kinney said.

Kinney said it is rare to hit an air temperature of 100 degrees in the Midwest, because of the corn and soybean crop.Those crops put additional moisture into the atmosphere, making it hard for heat to stay around.

Farmer's planting schedules were delayed this planting season, meaning there is not as much moisture in the air for July 2019.

"This goes beyond the typical summertime heat and humidity in this part of the country," Kinney said. "If you have to be outside, folks need to take frequent breaks, preferably in air conditioning."

Kinney said the Quad Cities hasn't seen 100 degree air temperatures since 2012, when it hit 102 degrees.

"It is important for folks to remember this is sort of above and beyond," Kinney said. "This is about as bad as it gets in this part of the country."

The all time high in the Quad Cities was in July 1936. It reached 111 degrees in Moline.