Sportscast July 19, 2019

Baseball teams in Iowa begin their first step to making it to the state tournament. Central DeWitt stays undefeated beating Anamosa 8-5.

Davenport Central wins a back and forth game against Dubuque Senior 8-5.

Davenport West has lead disappear late, then the Falcons get a walk off win over Clinton 7-6.

Pleasant Valley comes back to beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-5.

Bettendorf falls to Linn-Mar 6-5.

Iowa Hawkeyes meet the media at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. The Hawks are excited about their team and have high expectations this season.