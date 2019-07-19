× Post-flood: Iowa officials assess need for additional federal disaster funding

Iowa officials are seeking information from residents and communities that were affected by flooding in an effort to request additional federal disaster funding from Congress.

The state is gathering feedback, comments and observations on unmet needs residents are facing post-flooding from the Mississippi River in April and May of this year. Officials aim to request more grant money for recovery and clean-up efforts.

Residents being are asked to fill out a “Post Disaster Unmet Needs Questionnaire” by August 1, 2019. Specifically, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency is requesting details on any and all housing damages due to the floods.

In June, Davenport city leaders said the city has already spent more than two million dollars fighting the flood, not including costs of repairs.