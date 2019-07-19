NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Trying to Get First Place in Crafting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know we aren't going to win any Emmys anytime soon... but we've got potential!

On Friday, July 19th during Nailed It or Failed It, we worked very hard on three trophies for the finalists of our Best Pork Tenderloin Poll. Have you voted yet? We will reveal the first, second, and third place winners during Good Morning Quad Cities next week!

To make these trophies, make a visit to your local craft store and pick up wooden numbers, blocks, paint, and paint brushes. Glue the number to the block - then start painting! It's as easy as that. We think. Click the video above to see how we did.

Ketz's Concoction - After eating a big pork tenderloin, you probably need a cocktail that's light in calories, so Jon looked up one of those drinks, and found out a Gin and Tonic has just 110 calories!

According to The Forked Spoon, here's what you need:

gin

tonic water

fresh lime wedges

ice

Here's how you make it:

Chill your glasses. Approximately 20 minutes prior to serving chill your glasses in the freezer. This is optional, but if you can remember this step it really does help keep your drink cooler, longer. Add ice. Once ready to prepare, add ice cubes to the chilled glasses. Larger ice cubes work best as they provide less surface area for the ice to melt. Add the gin plus the first lime. Pour the gin over the ice and squeeze in one lime. Add the tonic water and second lime. Fill each glass with tonic water and garnish with an additional lime wedge.

CHEERS!