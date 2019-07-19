Hundreds of classroom ducks being abandoned at New York City parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — As schools let out and summer vacation begins, hundreds of classroom ducks in New York City are abandoned at parks, according to WPIX.

A new bill is looking to ban classroom hatching projects. Ducklings hatched in an incubator are easy to spot: they have smaller wings, they can't fly and they are larger than most. They're less likely able to protect themselves, making them easy targets for predators.

"They are well-meaning and they think they are instructing the kids, you know, on biology and how chicks are born, but it really ends up being a lesson in cruelty," Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, who sponsored the bill, said.

For now, teams of people rescue the ducks abandoned at parks.