Heat index impacts how crews battle attic fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, crews were called to a home in the 100 block of East 4th Street for reports of smoke coming from an apartment building.

The attic was filled with smoke and visible flames. The heat index at the time, was 108 degrees, so more crew members were called in. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but due to the heat and smoke build up, the building was ventilated.

No one was hurt. A cause has not been determined, but it does not appear intentional. Muscatine Fire Department officials say the six unit apartment building is managed by the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA).

All the tenants, and their animals were ale to make it out safely. The Salvation Army is helping those who were displaced.