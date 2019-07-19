× Excessive Heat Warning continues… Scattered thunderstorms, cooler temps to follow

Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Saturday evening.

What a scorcher!! Temperatures are already in the 90s with heat index values approaching 110 degrees!!

Like last night, temperatures will be extremely warm with overnight lows around 80 with heat index values around 90 most of the night!

The last chapter to all this extreme heat takes place on Saturday with daytime highs well into the 90s again and heat index values around 110.

That night into Sunday is when we end the heat as a cold front charging out of Canada slides through carrying a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. A few showers may trail behind this line as late as Monday morning before skies quickly improve that day. The major highlight will be the dry and refreshing summer temperatures all next week with lower 80s the first few days before climbing in the upper 80s by the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

