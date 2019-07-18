× Want to taste 50 different home brews? Find out how here

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– You’ll be able to taste dozens of local brews at an event Saturday, July 20.

The 2019 Homebrew Festiv-Ale is taking place at Wake Brewing. Brewery owners Justen and Jason Parris joined us on Thursday, July 18 to talk about the event.

It starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6. Tickets start at $20. Your purchase is good for 15 sample tickets and event glassware. All proceeds go to the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter as well.

