Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- United Way Of The Quad Cities is making sure kids are ready to go back to school in the fall.

The organization hosted a drive Thursday, July 18 in Rock Island and Davenport to collect school supplies.

United Way says they surpassed their original goal of collecting 50,000 supplies and more than $10,000.

According to the final figures, they collected more than 91,000 supplies and more than $13,000!