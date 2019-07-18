× Tractor rollover in Illinois City burns mother and son

ILLINOIS CITY, Illinois- A mother and son were flown to Iowa City hospitals after a tractor rollover left them both severely burned.

July 18 around 3:15 p.m police responded to a tractor that had rolled over and caught fire in rural Illinois City.

Police say the juvenile boy was driving the tractor and was pulled from the flames by his mother.

The mother and son were burned in the process and the mother drove them to Unity Point.

After arriving they were flown to Iowa City for treatment.

Their names have not yet been released.