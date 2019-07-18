× Rock Island’s 14th Avenue closes to westbound drivers for road work through early August

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Construction on 14th Avenue will force westbound traffic to take a detour around the area.

Starting Friday, July 19, crews will be working along 14th Avenue near 38th Street, according to a statement from Michael Bartels with the City of Rock Island’s Public Works Department. Crews will be making new pedestrian access ramps and working on the curbing, fire hydrants and the storm sewer system.

During that project, which is expected to last three weeks, 14th Avenue will only be open to eastbound traffic. Westbound drivers will be detoured to 15th Avenue at 37th and 38th Streets.

There will still be access to businesses, said Bartels, and pedestrians will still be able to use at least one side of the road.

If all goes as planned, the roadway is expected to reopen on August 9.