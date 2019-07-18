× Motorcyclist dies from injuries one week after crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Illinois — A motorcyclist died about a week after a crash sent him and a passenger to the hospital.

According to the crash report, a motorcycle with two riders pulled onto Highway 20 E from South Derinda Road around 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. That’s when an eastbound vehicle on Highway 20 crashed into the motorcycle.

The two people on the motorcycle were flown to Iowa City for treatment, according to the report from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. On Monday, July 15, the driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries. He was identified as 68-year-old Gary M. Dangelser from Bellevue, Iowa.

There have been no charges filed in the crash.