× Illinois auctioning off rare unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- An 1854 Indian Princess three-dollar gold coin, a 1984 Chicago Cubs baseball signed by Ryne Sandberg, an 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition Ticket, and rare coins and jewelry are among thousands of unclaimed property items worth over $150,000 to be auctioned by the state!

According to a press release the auction will be August 17 on the Lincoln Stage at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Additional live auction items include an 1899 large size five-dollar silver certificate, 4 uncirculated Carson City Morgan dollars, a 100-ounce .999 silver bar, and an 18K necklace with small sapphires with a matching 18K bracelet.

The treasurer’s office works hard to return valuables to their rightful owners. After 10 years of private and public attempts to locate the owners of unclaimed property, the unclaimed items are put up for auction. All auction proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

Collectors will have two opportunities to preview the live auction items. All auction items will be on display at the Springfield event. Select auction items will be on display in Chicago.

A list of all the auction items will be available at this link – www.illinoistreasurer.gov – sometime before the August 17 auction, so check back!

The Auction preview locations and times are below

Monday, July 29 – Springfield

Illinois State Capitol | First Floor Rotunda

Springfield, IL

Auction Preview: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, August 5 – Chicago

James R. Thompson Center | Atrium

100 West Randolph | Chicago, IL

Auction Preview: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.