Homeless man charged with burglaries of Burlington vehicles

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A homeless man was arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Burlington, Iowa early Thursday morning.

An officer watched Brandon Hand, 31, enter four different vehicles within a two minutes in the 2800 block of Winegard Drive on July 18, 2019, according to a statement from Burlington Police Department Lt. Greg Allen.

Officers received a call that a man was breaking and entering into vehicles at around 2:00 a.m. Hand is currently homeless, according to the statement.

Hand was charged with six counts of third-degree burglary and is being held on a $5,000 bond.