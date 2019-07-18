× Excessive Heat Warning continues… Late weekend storms on track

The high heat and humidity is quickly building again across the area after seeing a cluster of showers and thunderstorms pass just north of the Quad Cities. Highs this afternoon will easily climb into the 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Overnight, skies stay fair but get this… temperatures will only drop around 80 with heat index values around 90 most of the night!

The high heat and humidity continues on Friday with highs approaching 100 and heat index values around 110.

The last day of our recent heat wave is on track for Saturday with highs once again in the 90s. This will follow an isolated coverage of showers and thunderstorms later that day with the coverage increasing a bit more that night into Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s starting on Sunday with cooler 80s for most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

