Drenching storms before dangerous heat

Heavy showers and storms will affect the US-20 corridor from Waterloo to Rockford this morning. Some flash flooding will be possible through 9:00am in Jo Daviess, Jackson, and Carroll County.

A few storms could spark up north of I-80 through mid-morning before the dry, hot weather takes over. Storms will exit our region entirely by 11am. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow temps to accelerate up to 97 degrees with heat index values 105-108 between 3-7pm.

What will be impressive (and dangerous) is the fact that our heat index values may stay in the 90s all night tonight! For those without air conditioning, bodies will be stressed as the heat wave cranks up further on Friday. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs around 100 with heat index values to 110.

Heat will remain intense on Saturday with highs of 97 degrees.

An isolated, strong storm is possible Saturday with scattered storms expected Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday with 70s and 80s for next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen