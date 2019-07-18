× Deer Grove man electrocuted while working on irrigator in Tampico

TAMPICO, Illinois — A man from Deere Grove was electrocuted while he was working on an irrigator in a rural part of town, west of Highway 40.

Shannon J. Pierceson, age 48, was killed while he was working in a field near Bell Road and Buell Roads, according to a statement from Sergeant Kristopher Schmidt with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Schmidt said Pierceson, from Deer Grove, was taken to a Sterling hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not clear what specifically led to the electrocution.