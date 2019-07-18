Deer Grove man electrocuted while working on irrigator in Tampico

Posted 9:27 am, July 18, 2019, by

TAMPICO, Illinois — A man from Deere Grove was electrocuted while he was working on an irrigator in a rural part of town, west of Highway 40.

Shannon J. Pierceson, age 48, was killed while he was working in a field near Bell Road and Buell Roads, according to a statement from Sergeant Kristopher Schmidt with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Schmidt said Pierceson, from Deer Grove, was taken to a Sterling hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not clear what specifically led to the electrocution.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.