COMING SOON: New Restaurant in Davenport and Old Pizza Place Transformation in East Moline

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' "Coming Soon" Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

Old Shorty's Pizza Location, East Moline

A News 8 Viewer wrote in, asking "What's coming to the old Shorty's Pizza location?" - mentioning that he's seeing a lot of work being done on the empty building, located at 735 19th Street in East Moline.

We reached out to East Moline City Leaders and Inspections Coordinator Dave Johnson tells News 8 that the building was purchased by the owner of the Gas N Dash Mart next door and is being remodeled into a gaming parlor called “Shorty’s Slots."

No word yet on when the new business will be open.

Steel Plow Burger Company, Davenport

Wednesday, July 17, we learned the Steel Plow is opening up a second location in the Quad Cities. This time in Davenport. For more on the development, click here.

